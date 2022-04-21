Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NTB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE NTB opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

