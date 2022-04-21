Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Laveti Sridhar Sells 704 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $922.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

