MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MGEE opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in MGE Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

