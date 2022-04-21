Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,294.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

