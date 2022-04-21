Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $568,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total value of $549,720.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00.

Shares of VRTX opened at $285.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

