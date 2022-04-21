Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $568,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total value of $549,720.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00.
Shares of VRTX opened at $285.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.