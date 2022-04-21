PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells $36,627.50 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PVH opened at $79.52 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

