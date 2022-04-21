AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,028.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AXR opened at $12.60 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AMREP worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

