DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 25,648 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DV opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.78. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

