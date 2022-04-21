NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NICE has a twelve month low of $199.32 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after acquiring an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

