First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$39,875.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at C$518,375.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 16th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total transaction of C$44,820.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,821 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$41,130.18.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

