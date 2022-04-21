James Thompson Acquires 741,298 Shares of Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Rating) insider James Thompson bought 741,298 shares of Noronex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,925.67 ($35,974.76).

Noronex Company Profile

Noronex Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals, as well as copper deposit. Its flagship projects include the Witvlei and Dordabis projects comprising three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 78,000 hectares located in Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia.

