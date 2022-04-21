Danielle Mcmahan Sells 1,000 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

