CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

