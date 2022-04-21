Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $245.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $164.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Shares of CAR opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.48. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

