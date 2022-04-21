Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,550.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,095.14.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,079.96 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,095.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,248.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

