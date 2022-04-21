Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.