Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $651,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $93.75 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

