Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 3,717 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $268.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

