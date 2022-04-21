Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 5,022 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,201.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.32.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.