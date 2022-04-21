Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 5,022 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WDAY opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,201.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.32.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
