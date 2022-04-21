Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

VECO stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 96.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,566 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

