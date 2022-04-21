DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

