Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $347,000 Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,999,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 326.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.