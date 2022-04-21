Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $347,000 Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,999,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 326.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.