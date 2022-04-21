Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 5,400 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

