Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Upwork were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

