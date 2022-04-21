Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Dorian LPG worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

NYSE LPG opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $630.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock worth $8,098,519. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.