Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $265.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

