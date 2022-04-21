Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

