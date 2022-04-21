Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $397,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.83.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $114.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.