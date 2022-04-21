Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $212,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $151.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $93.12.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

