Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after buying an additional 1,412,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after buying an additional 1,023,332 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 257,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $916.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.