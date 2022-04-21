Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar stock opened at $282.70 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.84. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total transaction of $4,724,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total transaction of $313,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,332 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,948. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.