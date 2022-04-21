SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of SIGA Technologies worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.18 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $524.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

