Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,800 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $948.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

