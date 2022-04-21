Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $424,000 Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 283,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 176,868 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 637,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 93,739 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.