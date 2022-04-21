Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,300 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $469.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
