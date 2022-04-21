Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fisker were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fisker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSR stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

