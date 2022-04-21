Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in uniQure were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in uniQure by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in uniQure by 55.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $810.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. uniQure has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.80.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $71,452.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

