Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $154,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.