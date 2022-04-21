Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

SPCE opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

