Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $433,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

