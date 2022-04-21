Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $436,000 Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of LPRO opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

