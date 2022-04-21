19,700 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,421,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after buying an additional 594,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 588,132 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 505,437 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWK stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

