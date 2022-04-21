Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $456,000 Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Blucora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blucora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

