Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 19,800 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Radius Health worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 288.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Radius Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 354,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,628 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 109.2% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

