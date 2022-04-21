Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Integer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

