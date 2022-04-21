ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.76, but opened at $91.73. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $91.62, with a volume of 905 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $526,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

