Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 533,955 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237,168 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 494,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 191,884 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,698.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

