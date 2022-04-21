11,900 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Andersons by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,989 shares of company stock worth $4,627,250 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANDE opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.64. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

