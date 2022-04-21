Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 17,838 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 25,852.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last quarter.

PATH opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.57. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

