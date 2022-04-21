JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

